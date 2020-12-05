New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Spinner Varun Chakravarthy on Saturday said it is an honour to be mentored by former India batsman Rahul Dravid at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Taking to Twitter, the spinner wrote: "With the "GREAT WALL OF INDIA". It's an honour to be mentored by Rahul sir. The caption on the wall says it all.."

Karnataka bowler was picked in the T20I squad for India's tour of Australia but a shoulder injury forced him to miss the series. He was included in the side at the back of his performance in the Indian Premier League.

The 29-year-old was the go-to bowler for Kolkata Knight Riders in the latest edition of the IPL. He was the highest wicket-taker for the side as he clinched 17 scalps in 13 games.

Chakravarthy will now complete his rehabilitation process under NCA head Dravid. (ANI)

