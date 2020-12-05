One of the finest fast bowlers going around, Jasprit Bumrah celebrates his 27th birthday on Monday (December 6). Hailing from Gujarat, the Indian pace machine is nothing short of a nightmare for the bowlers, and his record in all forms of cricket speak volumes if his prowess. Be it restricting run flow in T20Is or demolishing opposition’s batting line-up in Test cricket, Bumrah rose to every challenge which came his way and is still going strong. The right-arm pacer has delivered many mind-boggling spells in his illustrious career. Below, we’ll look at some of those. Jasprit Bumrah Congratulates Mumbai Indians Teammates on IPL Title Win.

India were struggling to produce a world-class pacer, but their quest ended with Bumrah’s debut in January 2016. His unorthodox action has been a headache for the bowlers while his accuracy makes Bumrah even more lethal. Currently placed at the second position in the ICC ODI bowlers’ ranking, Bumrah is one of those speedsters who arguably have all the weapons in his armoury. From toe-crushing yorkers to deceptive slower deliveries, the veteran bowler can torment opposition batsmen in many ways. As the talismanic pacer turns a year older, let’s revisit five times when he dismantled opposition’s batting line-up. Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer Bowled Most Dot Balls in IPL 2020.

6/33 vs Australia in 2018

Bumrah indeed breathed fire with the ball in the third Test of India’s 2018 Tour of Australia. The Melbourne track looked ideal for batting with the visitors declaring at 443/7 while batting first. However, that wasn’t the case in the second innings as Bumrah bowled a stellar spell – taking a magnificent six-wicket haul. As a result, the hosts got bundled out for 151 and eventually lost the game by 137 runs.

6/27 vs West Indies in 2019

The talismanic pacer took a hat-trick against West Indies in the second Test of 2019 series – becoming only the third Indian bowler to achieve the feat in Test cricket after Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan. He dismissed Darren Bravo, Shaman Brooks and Roston Chase to complete his hat-trick in Kingston. Bumrah took three more wickets in that innings as Virat Kohli’s men easily won the game by 257 runs.

5/54 vs South Africa in 2018

India’s solitary Test in 2018 tour of South Africa came in Johannesburg courtesy Jasprit Bumrah’s fiery spell. He made impeccable use of the semi-old ball and dismissed the likes of Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis. Bumrah went on to register his maiden five-wicket haul in Test matches – putting India on the driver’s seat. As a result, the visitors won the game by 63 runs.

5/27 vs Sri Lanka in 2017

Another Jasprit Bumrah special was witnessed in the fourth ODI of India’s 2017 Tour of Sri Lanka. Batting first in Pallekele, the Lankan batsmen never got going with the pacer tormenting them with his thunderbolts. He dismissed the likes of Niroshan Dickwella and Kusal Mendis in the process to scalp his maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs. Riding on his efforts, the Men in Blue went on to win the game by six wickets.

4/55 vs Bangladesh in 2019

Bangladesh threatened to take the game away from India’s grasp in the group stages of the 2019 World Cup. However, Bumrah came to the party once and helped India cross the line. After an average spell with the new ball, the pacer bowled brilliantly in the death overs as Bangla Tigers suffered a sudden collapse. He dismissed the likes of Mosaddek Hossain and Sabbir Rahman in quick successions as India registered a 28-run win.

As of now, Bumrah is in Australia for a full-fledged tour. He couldn’t make a significant mark in the first two ODIs before taking a match-winning two-wicket haul in the dead rubber. Bumrah was also rested for the first T20I, and it will be interesting to see if he’ll feature in the next two T20I games or not.

