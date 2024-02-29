Sports News | Horner Back with Red Bull at F1 Practice After Company Says Complaint Dismissed

Sakhir (Bahrain), Feb 29 (AP) Christian Horner was back with the Red Bull team for the first Formula 1 practice of the year on Thursday, a day after an alleged complaint of misconduct against him was dismissed.

Horner stayed in his role as Red Bull team principal during the internal investigation and claimed the defending champion team was more unified than ever heading into the new season.

“I'm just pleased that the process is over,” Horner told British broadcaster Sky Sports News. “I obviously can't comment about it, but we're here very much to focus now on the grand prix and the season ahead and trying to defend both of our titles.”

Asked if the team was unified, he said: “Within the team it's never been stronger."

The details of the allegations have not been made public and the Red Bull company said on Wednesday the complainant has a right to appeal the verdict. Asked if he believed the matter was at an end, Horner told Sky: “I can't give you any further comment but the process has been conducted and concluded.”

The 50-year-old Horner has been the team principal since Red Bull entered F1 as a full constructor in 2005. He has guided the team to six constructors' championships and seven drivers' championships.

Red Bull won four drivers' titles in a row with Sebastian Vettel from 2010-13, and three titles with Verstappen since 2021. (AP)

