Chandigarh, Aug 21 (PTI) Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday rejected Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik's claim that she got only assurances but no job from the state government.

“So far, I have neither got any plot (of land) nor any job. I had met the Sports Minister and the Chief Minister earlier, but only got assurances,” the 2016 Rio Games medallist Malik had claimed on Thursday.

Rejecting her claim, Vij said on Friday, “We gave a cheque of Rs 2.5 crore the day she landed in India (after the Olympics event)”.

“For the first time, on a player's request, both her coaches were also awarded and given Rs 10 lakh each. We offered her a job, but she refused it saying she has got a promotion in Railways and will work there,” said Vij.

As far as the plot is concerned, Vij said, “It was offered as per policy, but she was not willing to take it on the terms and conditions it was being offered.”

Vij, who is also the state's Health Minister and held the Sports portfolio from 2014 to 2019, said the present BJP-led government has a transparent policy as per which sportspersons get awards and other benefits depending on their achievements.

