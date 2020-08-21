Manchester United have issued a statement following the reported arrest of skipper Harry Maguire during a holiday in Mykonos. The record English champions stated that they are working with Greek authorities after an incident involving the 27-year-old, local police and other English tourists. The Red Devils captain headed for a shirt vacation ahead of the start of the new footballing season next month. Manchester United Skipper Harry Maguire ‘Arrested on Holiday’ for Attacking Police After a Brawl.

According to reports from Greek news outlet protothema, Harry Maguire was detained by the police after an incident at the Greek island of Mykonos on Thursday night. It is understood that cops were around 00:30 when locals called the police after two different groups of Englishmen were seen fighting outside the bar. Manchester United Eye Bournemouth Winger David Brooks As Alternative Signing for Borussia Dortmund Star.

When police intervened, Harry Maguire and two others allegedly attacked the cops both verbally and physically and were then later taken to the Mykonos police station. Manchester United issued a statement and said that they are working with the local authorities to come up with a solution.

A Red Devils spokesperson told MEN: ‘The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night. Contact has been made with Harry and he is fully cooperating with the Greek authorities. At this time we will be making no further comment.’

The new Premier League season will begin on September 12 as the fixture list was recently released by the league. However, the record English champions playing on the opening day is unlikely as their game against Burnley, which was scheduled for the 12th has been postponed. Manchester United will take on Crystal Palace on September 19 at Old Trafford.

