Manchester [UK], February 6 (ANI): Asserting that it is a huge honour for him to captain the Red Devils, Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire said that he wants to keep on improving by learning from the leaders around him.

Manchester United has consolidated its position at the second spot in Premier League standings after a comprehensive 9-0 win over Southampton and Maguire wants his side to keep on winning the games.

"Yeah, it is a great privilege to be captain of this club. It is a huge honour. Obviously, I am learning every day with experience. I have worked under some great captains during my career, so I learned and picked up a lot from them. And every day, I keep learning and I keep improving, I have some great leaders around me as well, which is important as well," said Maguire on Star Sports Select.

"Although I am the captain of this club, we need a big squad, a big spirit, and we have got that at the moment, and as I say, it is all about winning football matches," he further said.

"For me, it is not so much about individuals...I obviously want to look after myself and make sure I am performing well for the team, but first and foremost, it is the team, and it is winning football matches that counts," he added.

Maguire admitted that his side did not play up to the mark against Sheffield United last month in January. The bottom-placed team of this season's Premier League pulled off a stunner in January as they defeated Manchester United 2-1.

"I did not think we were good enough, we did not perform to a level that we have been playing at. So, it is disappointing. We were all very disappointed in the dressing room after, but we have got to bounce back," Maguire said.

"We have got another game in two or three days, and it is an important one that we will react quick, we pick ourselves so and we go again, and we go there with a good performance and go with everything to get three points," he added.

The Manchester United defender feels his side lacked spark and creativity during the match which saw them conceding two sloppy goals.

"Yeah, we have hit great form we have put in some great performances. We were all really confident with bad well for the game. I just think we lacked a bit of spark and creativity," said Maguire.

"We did not create as much as we would like to and then to concede two sloppy goals against a team who are struggling at home is not good enough. We gave ourselves an uphill task to go and win the game and we found it too much in the end. But no, it is disappointing for sure," he added.

Manchester United is at second spot with 44 points and will next take on Everton in the Premier League. (ANI)

