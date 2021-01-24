Melbourne, Jan 24 (PTI) Acknowledging that his Test career is as good as over, Australia's flamboyant all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is focused on white-ball formats, which includes three World Cups in as many years.

In the chances that he has got, Maxwell has not been able to replicate his limited-overs exploits in the traditional format, playing the last of his seven Tests in Bangladesh in 2017.

Though the Australian middle-order struggled in the 1-2 Test series loss to India at home recently, Maxwell doesn't harbour any hopes.

"I don't think I stand anywhere near it, to be honest," the 32-year-old was quoted as saying by Herald Sun newspaper.

"They've got their idea of what they want. They've got guys in there at the moment who are very, very good first-class players.

"Cameron Green we can see is going to be an absolute superstar, Puck (Will Pucovski), Travis Head's on the bench averaging 40 in Test cricket.

"They've got more than enough."

Maxwell will look to be on top of his game in the back-to-back T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022 and the ODI World Cup in 2023.

Maxwell, who made his Test debut in 2013 in India, scored his only hundred in the format against the same opposition in 2017.

His busy limited-overs schedule means he is hardly able to play domestic red-ball cricket.

"It's one of those things where sometimes it's a bit of a double-edged sword," Maxwell said.

"You'd love to put your name forward for higher honours, but at the risk of losing your spot in the one-day team it's not worth it."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)