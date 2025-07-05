Birmingham, Jul 5 (PTI) England batter Harry Brook said he was fired up to score a century in the ongoing second Test against India here after being dismissed for a duck in the second innings of their five-wicket win in the first game at Leeds.

With England struggling at 84 for 5 in reply to India's first innings total of 587 in the second Test here, Brook (158) and Jamie Smith (184) came to the hosts' rescue with a special 303-run partnership.

"I was off the back of a golden duck so I just wanted to get off the mark," he said after third day's play on Friday.

Brooks had missed out on a hundred after being dismissed for 99 in the first innings of the opening Test.

"I was definitely hungry to get a hundred today. Obviously with the situation of the game, we were behind the eight-ball and to try to get the momentum to swing back in our favour, along with Smudge (Smith), was a good moment," he said.

The second Test is still tilted towards India with the visitors reaching 64 for 1 in the second innings, an overall lead of 244 runs with two days of play remaining.

Brook too admitted that India are in the driver's seat but said things can quickly change in a Test match.

"Hopefully we've clawed ourselves back into the game. I just tried to bat as long as I could. If I hadn't got out we wouldn't be in this situation now, but we saw (at Headingley) last week how quickly it can change.

"India are in the driving seat but hopefully we can put pressure with early wickets and make them crumble," he said.

Brook praised the efforts of Indian bowlers.

"The Indians bowled really well with it. They came wide on the crease, attacked the stumps, kept all three modes of dismissal in play, and they made it do just enough to be able to get them wickets at the end there.

"We didn't get it quite right tonight. Hopefully we can do that tomorrow morning. There's plenty of wickets to be had out there."

