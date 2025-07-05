India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: England’s Harry Brook and Jamie Smith played remarkably well on the third day of the second test between India and England, to turn the tide away from India, who were in pole position at one time. The home side were struggling at 84/5 when the duo got together to forge a brilliant partnership. It was also a great spectacle of counter attacking cricket with the Indian pacers hit at all parts of the ground. The visitors did manage to eventually get England out for 407 and an interesting day of play awaits us. India currently has a 244-run lead but as we have seen in the last test, things can change dramatically in the space of few overs. Jamie Smith Registers Highest Score by a Wicketkeeper-Batter for England in Test History, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

India versus England 2nd test day 4 will be streamed on the JioHotstar app and telecasted on the Star Sports network from 3:30 PM IST. K L Rahul and Karun Nair are at the crease for India and the duo have looked composed so far. The first session today will be crucial as India looks to not only consolidate but also get to a big score. Both Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill will be critical in this path as any lead over 500 should be good enough for the visitors.

England struggled on a flat track and their bowling team has not tried much variation so far. Spinner Shoaib Bashir on a fourth day track could extract spin and bounce and it will be interesting to see if Ben Stokes uses him before lunch. Stokes himself is known for breaking partnerships, and we can have a game in hand if England can take 3-4 early wickets.

India vs England 2nd Test 2025 Day 4 Match Details

Match India vs England 2nd Test 2025 Day 4 Date Saturday, July 5 Time 3:30 PM IST Venue Edgbaston, Birmingham Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1, 3, 4, 5 (Live Telecast), DD Sports (DD Free Dish), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs England 2nd Test 2025 Day 4? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 2nd Test 2025 Day 4 is being held at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, July 5. The IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 Day 4 will begin at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes Joint-Fastest Indian Batter to Score 2000 Run in Tests, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England 2nd Test 2025 Day 4?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of India's tour of England 2025. The IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 Day 4 live telecast viewing options will be available on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5 (English commentary), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu commentary) TV channels. The IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well, but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. For the India vs England online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England 2nd Test 2025 Day 4?

JioHotstar has the digital rights to India's tour of England 2025. Hence, fans in India can find viewing options of the India vs England 2nd Test 2025 Day 4 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. The IND vs ENG free live streaming on JioHotstar is going to be available for a limited period of time. India have the upper hand in the test and it is now down to them to convert it into a result.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2025 10:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).