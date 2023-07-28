Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 27 (ANI): Thailand’s bowlers helped skittle China for 26 to set up a commanding nine-wicket win and Malaysia smashed a total of 180 and scored 75-run win over Bhutan on the second day of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B.

-Thailand vs China

Thailand’s decision to field first proved to be correct.

Left-arm seamer Jandre Coetzee struck in the first over of the game, bowling Wang Liuyang for a golden duck. He doubled his wicket tally when he trapped Zhuang Zelin in front for a duck.

Narawit Nuntarach then took a catch to dismiss Wei Guolei for 8, giving Chalermwong Chatphaisan his solitary wicket of the day.

Xie Kunkun was the next to depart, getting trapped in front for 5 by left-arm spinner Nopphon Senamontree. Robert Raina then bowled Yin Chenhao and Chen Zhuoyue in the eighth over to restrict China to 19 for six, as per ICC.

Senamontree confined Tian Senqun and Zhao Tianle to the same fate on the way to bowling China out for 26 with a ball to spare in the 11th over.

In reply, Thailand lost Saturut Rungrueang in the first over when Wang Qi bowled him for a duck. In spite of this, the final result was never in any real doubt. Sorawat Desungnoen stroked a boundary through the covers to finish unbeaten on 16, closing out Thailand’s chase with more than 15 overs to spare.

Nopphon Senamontree’s spell of 4-9 earned him the Player-of-the-Match award.

Brief Scores:

Thailand 27/1 in 4.1 Overs (Desungnoen 16*, Wang Qi 1-7) beat China 26/10 in 10.5 Overs (Wei Guolei 8, Senamontree 4-9, Raina 3-3)

Malaysia vs Bhutan

After being put into bat, Malaysia got off to a rollicking start. Amir Azim and Ahmad Zubaidi put the early loss of Syed Aziz behind them, pummelling 57 runs in the powerplay. Zubaidi was typically strong square on both sides of the wicket, hitting Sonam Yeshey for three consecutive boundaries in the sixth over.

Bhutan hit back with two quick wickets. Tenzin Wangchuk struck in his first over when Azim played across the line of a straight delivery to get bowled for 34. Zubaidi departed in near identical fashion in the very next over to give Karma Dorji his first wicket. Having restricted Malaysia to 89 for three in the tenth over, Bhutan would have been hoping to peg things back.

Yet, Sharveen Surendran and Virandeep Singh had other ideas. Surendran wasted no time at the crease, regularly rotating the strike before cutting Gakul Kumar Ghalley through point for his first boundary. After a quiet start, Virandeep Singh slog-swept Namgay Thinley for six before driving Suprit Pradhan over the long on boundary.

Just as it looked like he was set for a big innings, Virandeep found Gakul Kumar Ghalley at long-on to give Thinley his first wicket. Surendran followed soon after, slicing a catch to Tenzin Wangchuk at backward point.

Undeterred, Malaysia’s batters continued to play positively. Khizar Hayat put the finishing touches on the innings, pumping Wangchuk for six and four in the penultimate over on the way to Malaysia reaching a daunting 180 for seven.

In reply, Bhutan got off to a cautious start, picking up 22 runs in the first four overs before Tenjin Rabgey lofted Syazrul Ezat over long on for an elegant six.

Malaysia’s bowlers responded with a consistent build-up of dot balls, which culminated in a frustrated Suprit Pradhan hitting Pavandeep Singh into the hands of brother Virandeep at long-on. Rabgey was next to go, getting caught and bowled by Khizar Hayat to leave Bhutan in a spot of bother at 48 for two in the tenth over.

Namgay Thinley gave Bhutan’s dugout something to cheer about when he danced down the track to deposit Vijay Unni over the long on rope. His resistance would prove to be short-lived after he was stumped off the bowling of Virandeep.

In spite of a handy 19* from Kishen Ghalley, Bhutan could not stop the required run rate from escalating to unmanageable proportions. They ended on 105 for eight at the end of their innings as Malaysia celebrated their second win in as many days.

Vijay Unni impressed with figures of 2-22, but it was Virandeep Singh who took home the Player-of-the-Match award for his 2-14 to go with 22 (18) in the first innings.

Wednesday’s win means that Malaysia sit atop the Asia Qualifier B table and has three group games left to play.

The winner of this tournament will progress to the Asia Regional Final in Nepal in November, with the two leading teams from that event then making it through to the 20-over showcase in 2024.

Brief Scores:

Malaysia 180/7 in 20 Overs (Ahmad Zubaidi 36, Amir Azim 34, Tenzin Wangchuk 2-28) beat Bhutan 105/8 in 20 Overs (Suprit Pradhan 22, Kishen Ghalley 19*, Virandeep Singh 2-14, Vijay Unni 2-22) by 75 Runs. (ANI)

