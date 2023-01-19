New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Praveen Dahiya who coached 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Ravi Dahiya, said that the sexual harassment allegations made by wrestler Vinesh Phogat are serious as no one says such things without reason.

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshee Malikkh, Bajrang Punia and other wrestlers sit on a silent protest at Jantar Mantar for the second day against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh against whom sexual harassment allegations were made.

Notably, Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday alleged that coaches who are favourites of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) misbehave with women and harass them. She also accused the wrestling federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexually harassing girls and calling her a 'khota sikka' after her defeat at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

"Sexual harassment allegations made by Vinesh (Phogat) are serious as no one says such things without a reason. Wrestlers want the truth to come out after a fair probe: Praveen Dahiya told ANI.

"All those wrestlers sitting are honoured with Arjuna Award and many models in all the competitions. Many times these players have made India proud in the whole world. I feel that if such big players are making such big allegations there must be some truth in it. This matter should be investigated and the truth should come in front of everyone and if anyone is guilty then he should be punished," said Dahiya.

"Yesterday, all the players have spoken openly...the players who live in the camp have more interaction with the Federation, they have shared their experiences there," he added.

On the sidelines of a sit-in protest against the WFI near Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Phogat had said, "Coaches are harassing women and some coaches, who are favourites of the Federation, misbehave with women coaches as well. They sexually harass girls. The WFI president has sexually harassed many girls."

"After my defeat in the Tokyo Olympics, the WFI president called me a 'khota sikka'. The Federation mentally tortured me. I would entertain thoughts of ending my life every day. If anything happens to any wrestler, the WFI president will be to blame," she added.

Olympians Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh and Phogat led the protest at Jantar Mantar against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), alleging "harassment of wrestlers by the WFI through its arbitrary rules and regulations".The protesting wrestlers further accused the WFI of interfering with their personal lives and exploiting them.

However, WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh denied any incident of sexual harassment and remarked that if such a thing has happened, he will hang himself.

"There has been no incident of sexual harassment. If such a thing has happened, then I will hang myself," said the president during a press conference.He also said that he is ready for investigation."Sexual harassment is a big allegation. How can I take action when my own name has been dragged into this? I am ready for an investigation," said Brij Bhushan.

A 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Bajrang Punia said the wrestlers will not tolerate the ongoing dictatorship of the Federation."We would not tolerate the ongoing dictatorship," Bajrang told ANI. (ANI)

