Fans are expected to turn out in numbers to witness arguably two of the greatest footballers of all time—Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi produce their magic on the football pitch when all stars Riyadh team take on PSG in a mid-season friendly. The two used to compete regularly at one time against each other in the La Liga when they represented Real Madrid and Barcelona in the Spanish top-flight competition. The El Clasico back then was not just a battle between the two Spanish heavyweights but also a duel involving Ronaldo and Messi. These two have made iconic memories that football fans would always remember. Ahead of Riyadh All-Stars XI match vs PSG, let us take a look at whether Ronaldo will play this match.

Ronaldo and Messi last faced each other back in a UEFA Champions League game in the 2020-21 season when the Portugal superstar had the last laugh, scoring a brace to help Juventus beat Barcelona. A lot has changed since then, with Messi winning a World Cup and Ronaldo switching over to Saudi Arabian football. Both these superstars are set to write a brand new chapter in their famed rivalry and fans in Saudi Arabia and worldwide would be eager to watch that happen.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Riyadh All-Stars XI vs PSG, Friendly 2023 Fixture?

Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo would be playing this match. The forward would be seen in action for the first time since the FIFA World Cup 2022 when Portugal were knocked out of the tournament in the quarterfinals by Morocco. Ronaldo had left the pitch in tears, but he will want to put that behind him and start a new chapter in his glorious career. He has been named captain and will lead the Riyadh All-Stars XI team in this match.

Having served a two-match ban for knocking down a fan's phone during his time at Manchester United earlier in 2022, Ronaldo has not yet made his debut for Al-Nassr. This would also be his debut in Saudi Arabian football. He had earlier, left Manchester United on bitter terms after he slammed the club in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. He was presented as a new player for Al-Nassr at the start of the year in a glittering ceremony at Mrsool Park.

