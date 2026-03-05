Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], March 5 (ANI): Former champions Aizawl FC will host Rajasthan United FC at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl, on Friday, March 6, 2026, in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26, as the two evenly-matched sides look to secure their first victory of the campaign.

The match will kick off at 18:30 IST and will be telecast live on DD Sports and streamed on the Waves app, as per an IFL press release.

Also Read | Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur To Renovate House in Mumbai Ahead of Wedding on March 11.

Aizawl FC make their much-anticipated return to home soil. The 2016-17 champions kicked off their season on February 27 with a 1-1 draw on the road against Namdhari SA. Head coach Lalruatfela expressed clear tactical intent in that opener by packing his midfield and utilising Zomuansanga as a lone striker. However, late defensive vulnerabilities resurfaced as Aizawl conceded an injury-time equaliser.

Lalruatfela said, "This week in training, our main focus has been on teamwork, discipline, and improving our finishing. We worked hard on our strategy and set pieces."

Also Read | Is India vs England Free Live Telecast T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Available on DD Sports?.

Emphasising the importance of their supporters, the coach added, "Playing at home in front of our passionate Mizoram crowd is very special for us. The support from our fans gives us extra motivation and energy. We feel proud to represent them, and we want to give our best performance for them."

Aizawl FC captain Lalhriatpuia emphasised their preparation, "The team are well prepared. We trained very hard this week. Mentally, we are focused and confident. Physically, everyone is fit and ready to give their best."

Standing in their way are Rajasthan United FC, who also arrive with one point following a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Shillong Lajong FC on March 1. The Jaipur-based outfit demonstrated immense character in that away fixture. After falling behind to a 15th-minute penalty rebound by Everbrightson Sana, they responded aggressively in the second half. Abhishek Ambekar secured the valuable point with a composed 53rd-minute equaliser, slotting into an unguarded net following a box scramble involving Amadou Soukouna.

Reflecting on that opening performance, assistant coach Vikas Rawat expressed confidence in the team's readiness. "The preparation is outstanding. After the first game, we have learnt a lot of lessons. Hopefully, we will get a positive result by executing our plans," Rawat stated.

Detailing their tactical approach for the upcoming clash, captain Bhabindra Malla Thakuri added, "We will play possession-based attacking football. We will give our best to get three points."

Boasting a revamped squad, Rajasthan will look to maintain this fighting spirit to navigate another difficult away test. They will also draw confidence from their historical dominance over the home side. "We would like to maintain our good record in Aizawl," Rawat emphasised.

Indeed, the historical head-to-head record strongly favours the visitors. In their seven previous I-League encounters, Rajasthan United have secured three wins to Aizawl's one, with three matches ending in a draw. Rajasthan also holds a 7-5 aggregate goal advantage over Aizawl across these meetings.

With both sides sitting on a single point in the early standings and eager to secure their first win of the campaign, Friday's clash promises to be an early indicator of intent. Hosts Aizawl FC will be keen to overcome their historical head-to-head deficit and make a strong first impression at home, while Rajasthan United FC will look to draw on their historical dominance in what is expected to be a fiercely competitive contest. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)