Defending champions India are set to face England in the second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on 5 March at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The high-stakes encounter, scheduled for an evening start, will determine who joins New Zealand in the grand finale. Fans across India can access the match through various platforms, including a free-to-air television broadcast. New Zealand Qualify For T20 World Cup 2026 Final; Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra Shine For Black Caps As South Africa Suffer 8th Loss In WC Semi-Finals.

Is India vs England Free Live Telecast T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Available on DD Sports?

The IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final and the final will be broadcast live on DD Sports. However, under the Sports Broadcasting Signals (Mandatory Sharing with Prasar Bharati) Act, this free telecast is legally restricted to DD Free Dish and terrestrial network users.

Supporters watching via private DTH services (such as Tata Play, Airtel Digital TV, or Dish TV) or through commercial cable operators will find the DD Sports feed blacked out or replaced with alternative programming during the match. These viewers must tune into the Star Sports Network to watch the live action.

Digital and Private Satellite Options

For those without access to DD Free Dish, the tournament is being managed by JioStar (the merged entity of Reliance and Disney Star).

Television : The match is available across several Star Sports channels in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Digital Streaming: The JioHotstar app and website hold the exclusive digital rights in India. While the stream is not entirely free, the platform offers various mobile and premium subscription tiers to access the 4K and multi-cam feeds. Mumbai Weather and Rain Forecast for India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Match. India enters the semi-final in strong form, having secured a vital win against the West Indies in their final Super 8 fixture. England, led by Harry Brook, topped their Super 8 group with a perfect record. This match is a repeat of the 2022 and 2024 semi-finals, adding a layer of historical rivalry to the contest.

