Mumbai, March 5: Actress Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur, who are all set to begin a new chapter of their lives together, are busy getting their Bandra house ready for their big day. Sources reveal that the entire house is currently being redone ahead of the wedding, with the new construction having begun in early February and scheduled to be completed by the second week of March, just in time for the celebrations. The decor theme is said to be a blend of traditional and mid-century modern elements, creating an aesthetic that is both timeless and contemporary.

A source told IANS: “They have hired 2 designers. The terrace where their main ceremony is taking place, which is part of the apartment, is also being spruced up. Kritika is personally looking into the design and is also sourcing art pieces from across.” Wedding Bells! Kritika Kamra To Marry Gaurav Kapur on March 11 in Intimate Mumbai Ceremony.

“They are building a special dining area for later to host family and friends for dinners and get-togethers.” The source further said that the “house is being completely redone ahead of the wedding and Kritika has been very hands-on with the process.”

“She has been supervising the work closely to make sure the space truly reflects both their personalities. The idea is to create a warm, airy home with lots of plants and sunlight, a place where they can host family and friends, starting with the wedding celebrations and many more occasions in the future,” a source close to the couple shared. Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur to Host Two-and-a-Half-Day Wedding Celebration.

The house is also being designed to feel warm, airy and inviting, with plenty of plants, natural sunlight and open spaces that lend it a relaxed charm.

Kritika made her acting debut in 2007, with Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar. In 2009, she played a singer, Arohi in Kitani Mohabbat Hai opposite Karan. She was then seen in Pyaar Ka Bandhan, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge,

In 2015, Kritika played a reporter, Ananya Kashyap, opposite Rajeev Khandelwal, in Reporters. She was then seen as Princess Chandrakanta in Prem Ya Paheli – Chandrakanta.

Kritika made her film debut in 2018 with Mitron. In 2021, she played a college student Sana in the web series Tandav. In 2022, she first played a princess Kamini in Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. Next, she played Dolly, a woman in a troubled marriage in Hush Hush.

The actress played a reporter Vidhi, in the 2023 film Bheed. In the same year, she played Habiba, in Bambai Meri Jaan. Her most recent release, Gyaarah Gyaarah.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2026 07:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).