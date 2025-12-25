Manchester [UK], December 25 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim says he is a "different" and "better" coach compared to a year ago. The head coach adds that he would handle many things differently now, having learnt a lot since joining the club, as per Sky Sports.

Manchester United will take on Newcastle on December 27 (Indian Standard Time) in the Boxing Day fixture. Currently 7th on the Premier League table with 26 points, a win for Manchester United would see them draw level on points with 4th-placed Chelsea, who are set to play Aston Villa on Saturday.

Ruben Amorim said he has learnt more in the past year than in his previous five as a manager, and that if he could, he would handle many things--including on-field tactics--very differently.

"I would love to go back to the last year. We suffer a lot in this moment and I would do things so differently. I learned more this year than the other five as a manager. I will do so many things in a different way, not just in everything but also on the pitch, the way we play the game," Amorim said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

Ruben Amorim also added that while he would handle around 75 per cent of things differently, his core principles and key decisions would remain the same.

"No matter what happens in the future, I learned so much and I'm a different manager. It's hard to point one thing, but to take all the value of the squad that I had last year, maybe was not the right choices all the time. I watched the games from last season to understand different things. I'm a different manager today. I will do maybe 75 per cent of the things different, but the key things, the red lines would be the same. I think I'm a better manager now," Amorim added. (ANI)

