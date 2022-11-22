Napier, Nov 22 (PTI) The start of the third and final T20 International between India and New Zealand was delayed due to rain here on Tuesday.

The toss was pushed back due to a drizzle.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022: BJP Leader Savio Rodrigues Calls for Boycott of Event Over Qatar's Invite to Islamic Preacher Zakir Naik.

India lead the three-match series 1-0. The first T20I between the two sides was washed out while the second match had also been halted for about 30 minutes owing to rain.

India are also scheduled to play a three-match ODI series against the hosts, starting Friday.

Also Read | Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of ARG vs SAU on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)