Argentina is billed as one of the favourites to win the 2022 World Cup and the team will look to live up to its tag in the opening game against Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium. The Lionel Messi-led side finished second behind Brazil in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers and also are the reigning Copa America champions. The national side has been one of the most consistent teams in international football over the past two years and its attention is set on clinching the title. Saudi Arabia, one of the betters sides of Asian football, has lost just once in their last eight matches but knows they have their task cut out today. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Nicolas Gonzalez and Joaquin Correa are not part of the squad for Argentina post their withdrawal. Lionel Messi has not trained with the main squad and the team will take a final call on his participation just prior to the game. Lisandro Martinez and Exequiel Palacios are doubts as well and will undergo late fitness tests. Rodrigo de Paul and Mac Allister in midfield will be tasked to march forward with Leandro Paredes protecting the backline. Cristian Romero and Nicolas Otamendi make up for a solid defensive pair for the side.

Riyadh Sharahili has a muscle strain and question marks have been raised about his participation in the tournament. Hassan Tambakti is another player that might miss out on Saudi Arabia due to fitness issues. Firas Al-Buraikanwill lead the attack for the Asian side with Salman Al-Faraj as the no 10. Abdulelah Al-Amri and Ali Al-Bulaihi in central defence have to be on their toes throughout the game as they look to stop Argentina. FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table Updated Live: Netherlands Grab Top Spot in Group A, Ecuador in Second Place.

When is Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Argentina vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Lusail International Stadium. The game will be held on November 22, 2022 (Tuesday) and is scheduled to begin at 03:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

Sports 18 network holds the live broadcast rights of Football World Cup 2022 in India, So, fans in India can watch Argentina vs Saudi Arabia (ARG vs SAU), FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 in English commentary. For Hindi commentary fans will have to tune into MTV and Sports 18 Khel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

With Sports 18 holding the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of FIFA World Cup will be available on Jio Cinema mobile app and website. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Argentina vs Saudi Arabia (ARG vs SAU), FIFA World Cup 2022 match on Jio Cinema for absolutely free. Live commentary of the match is available in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil. Argentina should claim an easy 3-0 win over Saudi Arabia with a huge gulf in class between the sides.

