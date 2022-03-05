Mohali (Punjab) [India], March 5 (ANI): Ravindra Jadeja scored an unbeaten 175 as India declared their first innings at 574/8 against Sri Lanka in the second session on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test here at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on Saturday.

Resuming the second session at 468/7, India lost its eighth wicket quite early as Vishwa Fernando sent Jayant Yadav (2) back to the pavilion.

Also Read | SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of SCEB vs BFC in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

However, Ravindra Jadeja kept on scoring runs at a brisk pace. The left-handed batter brought up his 150 in the 123rd over of the innings.

Jadeja scored an unbeaten 175 and Rohit Sharma finally declared the innings with the score being 574/8. Sri Lanka was made to bowl 129.2 overs in the first innings.

Also Read | Shane Warne Dies at 52: Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan and Other Bollywood Celebrities Mourn the Loss of Legendary Australian Spinner.

Along with Jadeja, Mohammed Shami also remained unbeaten on 20.

Brief Scores: India 574/8d (Ravindra Jadeja 175*, Rishabh Pant 96; Suranga Lakmal 2-90) vs Sri Lanka. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)