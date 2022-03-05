SC East Bengal will take on Bengaluru FC in their final Indian Super League 2021-22 fixture. The clash will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on March 05, 2022 (Saturday) as the teams look to register maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

Both the teams have had disappointing campaigns and they will be hoping to end the season on a high. SC East Bengal for a second consecutive year have languished at the bottom and will be hoping for three points to move away from the last spot. Meanwhile, Bengaluru will be disappointed by not making it to the semifinals and will look to register a win and get some confidence back.

When is SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco. The match will take place on March 05, 2022 (Saturday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the SCEB vs BFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

