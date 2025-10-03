Mumbai, October 3: KL Rahul's century and his 98-run stand with Shubman Gill put India in a lead of 56 runs against West Indies in the first Test at Ahmedabad at the end of the first session of day two on Friday. At the end of the first session, India was 218/3, with KL (100*) and Jurel (14*) unbeaten. India leads by 56 runs. India resumed the day two at 121/2, with skipper Gill (18*) and Rahul (53*) unbeaten. Jayden Seales started the proceedings for WI, and KL collected two boundaries in the very first over, with the second being an edge. KL Rahul Registers His 11th Test Century, Achieves Feat During IND vs WI 1st Test 2025.

For next six overs, West Indies kept Indian batters searching for runs and the proceedings really tight. However, the duo collected a four each in Justin Greaves' 46th over and eased the pressure, bringing up the 150-run mark at the over end.

After India touched the 150-run milestone, Gill and Rahul displayed some flashy strokeplay, with the Indian skipper picking up some speed having scored three boundaries and taking India past WI's first innings total of 162 runs before drinks break. Gill continued from where he had left off in England, registering his 8th Test fifty, in 94 balls, with five fours.

However, in an attempt to play a reverse sweep just like KL had against Greaves a few deliveries back, the Indian skipper handed an easy lob to slips. Skipper Roston got his Indian counterpart dismissed for 50 in 100 balls, and the 98-run stand was undone. India was 188/3. Shubman Gill Reaches 300 Fours in Tests, Unlocks Milestone During IND vs WI 1st Test 2025.

India reached the 200-run mark in 60.5 overs, with Dhruv Jurel having joined KL at the crease. KL finally reached his century, his 11th in Tests in 190 balls, with 12 fours. Taking a single against Chase, the Karnataka lad registered his first century on home soil since his 199 against England way back in 2016.

Jurel managed to finish the session with a classy off-drive for four in a dominant fashion. Earlier, WI was bundled out for 162 after they opted to bat first, with Justin Greaves (32 in 48 balls, with four boundaries) top-scoring. Mohammed Siraj (four wickets) and Jasprit Bumrah (three wickets) dominated the WI batting.

Brief Scores: India: 218/3 (KL Rahul 100*, Shubman Gill 50, Roston Chase 2/37) vs WI: 162 (Justin Greaves 32, Shai Hope 26, Mohammed Siraj 4/40).

