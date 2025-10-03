Having ended the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 with 532 runs, KL Rahul kicked off the IND vs WI 2025 series with a calm and composed hundred in the ongoing 1st Test at Ahmedabad. Resuming his innings on 53 on Day 2 of IND vs WI 1st Test 2025, Rahul, apart from playing one rash shot, which could have led to his dismissal, the Indian opener barely put a step wrong en route to his 11th Test hundred. Rahul reached his three-figure mark in 190 balls, which included 12 fours, and saw the ace batter stitch 68 and 98 runs with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, respectively. This is Rahul's second Test ton in India, and as many against West Indies. Interestingly, KL Rahul took nine years to score his second Test hundred at home, having last hit a century in December 2016 against England. Shubman Gill Reaches 300 Fours in Tests, Unlocks Milestone During IND vs WI 1st Test 2025.

KL Rahul Reaches 11th Test Century

