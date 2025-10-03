Enjoying a purple patch with the bat, India's Test captain Shubman Gill achieved a new personal milestone in the format during the ongoing IND vs WI 1st Test 2025, reaching 300 fours in Tests. Gill, who resumed his innings on Day 2 at 18, started the day scrappily, but soon came into his own and slammed his 300th four in Test cricket off debutant Khary Pierre, which was also his fifth of the innings. Gill is nearing his eighth Test half-century, and is batting on 45 off 82 at the time of writing this. India have taken a 15-run lead, after bundling out West Indies for 162 on Day 1. Brother and Sister Spotted in Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Jerseys During IND vs WI 1st Test 2025, Video of Cute Moment Goes Viral.

Shubman Gill Unlocks New Test Achievement

