London, Aug 15 (PTI) India were 105 for three in their second innings at tea on the fourth day of the second Test against England here on Sunday.

The lead stood at 78 runs for the visitors, with three of their top batsmen back in the dressing room.

Also Read | Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

England were bowled out for 391 in their first innings, in reply to India's 364 all out at the Lord's.

Brief scores:

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Raphael Varane's Unveiling Ceremony at Manchester United, Posts a Comment on Social Media.

India: 364 all out and 105/3 in 53 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 29 batting, Ajinkya Rahane 24 batting; Mark Wood 2/33)

England 1st innings: 391 all out in 128 overs. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)