Leeds [UK] June 21 (ANI): India could not properly capitalise on the three centuries by its batters in the first innings of first Test against England and folded up for 471 on the second day. They now have an unflattering record of lowest total in an innings when three batters scored tons.

The previous lowest was 475 by South Africa against England at Centurion in 2016.

Also Read | MotoGP 2025: Marc Marquez Clinches 100th Career Pole With Blistering Lap at Mugello Circuit in Italian Grand Prix.

Yashasvi Jaiswal 101, Shubman Gill 147 and Rishabh Pant 134 scored emphatic centuries in the first innings of the Test match being played at Headingley, Leeds.

The trio added 382 runs combined and the rest all the Indian batters could score only 58 runs with 31 runs coming in as extras.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant Breaks MS Dhoni’s Record of Most Test Centuries by Indian Wicketkeeper-Batter, Achieves Feat With Seventh Career Ton During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025.

Lowest all-out totals that have three individual hundreds471 Ind vs Eng Headingley 2025475 SA vs Eng Centurion 2016

Gill top scored in the innings. England skipper Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue shared eight wickets between them as England fought their way back into the game after Lunch.

Earlier in the day, a majestic century from wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant powered India to 454/7 in the pre-lunch session of the second day.

Stokes grabbed his fourth wicket of the innings, and Shardul Thakur became his latest prey and departed for one just before lunch. Before this, England got their biggest breakthrough of the day as Josh Tongue removed Rishabh Pant for 134.

Shubman Gill was out after a captain's innings of 147. He was caught on deep square leg off Shoaib Bashir in the 102nd over.

India started the second day at 359/3 with Gill not out on 127. Pant was on the other end, unbeaten on 62.

India crossed the 400 runs mark in the 96th over and had not lost a wicket when drinks were called. Pant brought up his seventh test century with a six, in the 100th over, and surpassed former Indian skipper MS Dhoni to score the most centuries by a wicketkeeper-batter for India.

Brief score: India 454/7 ( Shubman Gill 147, Rishabh Pant 134; Ben Stokes 4/66). Vs England. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)