Leeds, June 21: Rishabh Pant shattered a significant Indian Test record on Saturday as he surpassed MS Dhoni to become the wicketkeeper with the most Test centuries for India during the first Test against England at Headingley. The landmark moment came when Pant brought up his seventh Test hundred, and fourth against England, with a sensational one-handed six over midwicket — a shot that encapsulated the audacity and brilliance of a player redefining the wicketkeeper-batter role in modern cricket. Rishabh Pant Does 'Somersault' Celebration After Scoring His 7th Test Century During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Resuming Day 2 of the first Test on 65 not out, Pant displayed immense maturity and poise in the early hours of play. Batting alongside India captain Shubman Gill, who was unbeaten on 127, Pant absorbed the early pressure from England’s bowlers before unleashing his trademark attacking strokes. Pant’s milestone put him ahead of Dhoni in SENA centuries and brought him level with England’s Les Ames on five away hundreds, behind only Andy Flower (6) and Adam Gilchrist (10) among wicketkeepers. The knock also placed Pant among India’s finest overseas performers, as he closed in on 2,000 away Test runs, further proving his ability to deliver in testing conditions.

This latest century added to a growing list of career milestones. On Day 1, Pant became just the 27th Indian batter to reach 3,000 Test runs — a feat he achieved in just his 76th innings. With seven centuries and 15 fifties, the left-hander continues to build an impressive red-ball résumé, all while dancing with danger — he has fallen in the 90s seven times in his career, making every completed ton that much sweeter. ‘Superb, Superb, Superb’ Sunil Gavaskar Lauds Rishabh Pant For His Magnificent Century During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

His numbers against England now stand out even more — over 875 runs at an average above 43, with four centuries — and his performance at Headingley only strengthened his reputation as a big-match player. Pant now also has three Test centuries in England, equalling the tallies of Les Ames and Alan Knott, and trailing only Alec Stewart and Matt Prior among wicketkeepers.

