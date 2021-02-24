Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) India Legends will take on new entrant Bangladesh Legends in the first match of the Road Safety World Series in Raipur on March 5.

The matches will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium and England Legends will open their account against Bangladesh Legends on March 7, a media release issued here said.

The first semifinal will be played on March 17, while the second semifinal will be held on March 19. The summit clash will be played on March 21.

The 65,000 capacity stadium will be open for 50% attendance as per the SOP issued by the Centre, the release added.

Cricket legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Brian Lara, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Muttiah Muralitharan and others from six cricket playing nations -- England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh and India -- will be part of the initiative to create awareness about road safety.

The first edition of the series, played in T20 format, had to be called off after four games on March 11, 2020 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

