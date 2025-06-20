Leeds, Jun 20 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on Day One of the first Test between India and England here on Friday.

India 1st innings:

Yashasvi Jaiswal not out 100

KL Rahul c Root b Carse 42

B Sai Sudharsan c Smith b Stokes 0

Shubman Gill not out 58

Extras: 15 (lb-6, nb-4, penalty-5)

Total: 215/2 in 51 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-91, 2-92

Bowling: Chris Woakes 13-2-60-0, Brydon Carse 14-4-58-1, Josh Tongue 11-0-45-0, Ben Stokes 7-1-22-1, Shoaib Bashir 6-2-19-0. PTI

