Anmol Kings Halar are facing off with JMD Kutch Riders in the Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 final match on Friday, June 20. The Anmol Kings Halar vs JMD Kutch Riders match is set to be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The official broadcast partner of the Saurashtra Pro T20 league is DD Sports and it will provide live telecast of Anmol Kings Halar vs JMD Kutch Riders final match. Fans also can watch Anmol Kings Halar vs JMD Kutch Riders Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 final match live streaming on FanCode and JioHotstar apps and websites. Fans seeking more online viewing options can watch Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 live streaming on Prasar Bharti Sports YouTube channel and Waves OTT. On This Day in 1996 & 2011: Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli Made Their Test Debuts For India National Cricket Team.

Anmol Kings Halar vs JMD Kutch Riders Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 Final Match Details

Some moments from today's press conference. Now, only the finale will tell who walks away with the trophy! 💥 Come join us for the Grand Finale tomorrow. 📍 Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot ⏰ 7:30 PM FREE ENTRY 🥳#SaurashtraProT20League #Finals #JMDKutchRiders #AnmolKingsHalar pic.twitter.com/IqqrkPSSv1 — Saurashtra Pro T20 League (@SaurashtraPro) June 19, 2025

