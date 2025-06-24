Leeds, Jun 24 (PTI) Scoreboard on Day Five of the first Test between India and England here on Tuesday.

India 1st Innings: 471 all-out

England 1st Innings: 465 all-out

India 2nd Innings: 364 all-out

England 2nd innings (overnight 21/0 in 6 overs)

Zak Crawley c Rahul b Krishna 65

Ben Duckett c sub (Reddy) b Thakur

Ollie Pope b Krishna 8

Joe Root not out 53

Harry Brook c Pant b Thakur 0

Ben Stokes c Gill b Jadeja 33

Jamie Smith not out 44

Extras: 21 (b-12, lb-6, nb-3)

Total: 373/5 in 82 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-188, 2-206, 3-253, 4-253, 5-302

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 19-3-57-0, Mohammed Siraj 14-1-51-0, Ravindra Jadeja 24-1-104-1, Prasidh Krishna 15-0-92-2, Shardul Thakur 10-0-51-2. PTI

