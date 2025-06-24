FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Flamengo are top of the standings in Group D of the FIFA Club World Cup and a draw against LAFC this evening will be enough to see them through. The Brazilians have been brilliant so far, defeating Chelsea and ES Tunis with ease. Opponents LAFC have already lost twice and out of the reckoning for the next round. They will battle it out for pride here although this will take some efforts considering how woefully short on confidence they are. FC Porto 4-4 Al-Ahly, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Wessam Abou Ali Scores Hat-Trick As Eight-Goal Thriller Ends In Draw.

Hugo Lloris will be in goal for LAFC, and the former French skipper will need to have a top game here. Olivier Giroud, his former national teammate, will lead the attack for the American club. Denis Bouanga and David Martinez will be deployed on the wings with Marco Delgado playing as a sweeper in central midfield.

Former Chelsea and Arsenal star Jorginho will be rested for this game by Flamengo. He will join Gonzalo Plata and Gerson on the sidelines this evening, with the duo getting a day off as well. Everton Soares will shoulder the goal scoring responsibility for the team along with Pedro and Luiz Araujo. Allan and Erick Pulgar will try and wrestle control of the game in midfield from their opponents.

LAFC vs Flamengo, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match LAFC vs Flamengo Date Wednesday, June 25 Time 06:30 AM (IST) Venue Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is LAFC vs Flamengo, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

To extend their winning run in the competition, Flamengo will face off against LAFC in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Wednesday, June 25. The LAFC vs Flamengo FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match will be played at the Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida and has a scheduled start time of 6:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Seattle Sounders 0-2 PSG, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Achraf Hakimi Score as UEFA Champions League Winners Reach Round of 16.

How to Watch Live Telecast of LAFC vs Flamengo, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch LAFC vs Flamengo live telecast on any TV channel. For LAFC vs Flamengo online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of LAFC vs Flamengo, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the LAFC vs Flamengo live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Flamengo look the stronger of the two teams and should secure an easy win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2025 10:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).