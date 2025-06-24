Leeds, Jun 24 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on Day Five of the first Test between India and England here on Tuesday.

India 1st Innings: 471 all-out

England 1st Innings: 465 all-out

India 2nd Innings: 364 all-out

England 2nd innings (overnight 21/0 in 6 overs)

Zak Crawley c Rahul b Krishna 65

Ben Duckett c sub (Reddy) b Thakur 149

Ollie Pope b Krishna 8

Joe Root not out 14

Harry Brook c Pant b Thakur 0

Ben Stokes not out 13

Extras: 20 (b-12, lb-6, nb-2)

Total: 269/4 in 58.3 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-188, 2-206, 3-253, 4-253

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 16-2-55-0, Mohammed Siraj 13-1-45-0, Ravindra Jadeja 12-0-54-0, Prasidh Krishna 11-0-69-2, Shardul Thakur 6.3-0-28-2. PTI

