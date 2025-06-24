Leeds [UK], June 24: England's flamboyant batter Ben Duckett became only the second opener after former captain Alastair Cook in 30 years to score twin 50-plus scores in a Headingley Test. In the series opener between India and England, Duckett took the mantle of weathering the early threat from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj to provide an ideal platform for England to dominate the proceedings. He hammered 62 in the first innings and then powered his way to a blistering century before it started raining cats in Leeds. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025: India, England Players Wear Black Armbands To Pay Tribute to Late Dilip Doshi.

In the first innings, Duckett maintained England's healthy scoring rate with his composed 62(94), laced with nine boundaries, before Bumrah rattled the timber to punch his return ticket. Duckett continued to torment India Test captain Shubman Gill and his troops with his malicious intent. He ensured the tourists continued to endure a torrid time on the field with his smorgasbord strokeplay. The explosive southpaw continued to pile runs on the board swiftly and moved into the 90s within the blink of an eye. Duckett attempted to bring up his century in style by pulling the ball away. He took the aerial route but dispatched it straight towards Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The young southpaw, guilty of spilling three chances in the first innings, was culpable yet again. With eyes fixated on the ball, Jaiswal positioned himself but floored it, allowing Duckett to enjoy an unprecedented lifeline on 97, leaving Siraj completely dismayed. He made the most of the second opportunity and pulled out a reverse sweep from his loaded arsenal to send the ball racing past the boundary rope for a four. Duckett leapt in the air and punched his fist in jubilation under the cloudy sky of Headingley. Yashasvi Jaiswal Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral As Indian Cricketer Drops Another Catch During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

As Duckett experienced euphoria, this was the first century by an England opening batter in the fourth innings of a Test since Cook's unbeaten 109 against Bangladesh in Mirpur in 2010. His unbeaten ton is also his first second-innings century.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)