Manchester, Jul 25 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on Day 3 of the fourth Test between India and England here on Friday.

India 1st innings: 358

England 1st innings:

Zak Crawley c Rahul b Jadeja 84

Ben Duckett c sub (Dhruv Jurel) b Kamboj 94

Ollie Pope batting 70

Joe Root batting 63

Extras: (B-4, LB-10, NB-7) 21

Total: (For 2 wickets in 74 overs) 332

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 18-5-54-0, Anshul Kamboj 15-1-72-1, Mohammed Siraj 17-2-80-0, Shardul Thakur 6-0-37-0, Ravindra Jadeja 15-0-59-1, Washington Sundar 3-0-16-0. PTI

