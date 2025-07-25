WWE is set to witness another epic episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will be aired live from the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. The July 25 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will witness The Wyatt Sicks defend their WWE Tag Team Titles against the new team of Andrade and Rey Fenix in what is certainly among the biggest matches to watch out for. We are not very far from WWE SummerSlam 2025 and fans can expect plenty to happen on the WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode on July 25, leading up to the historic two-night PLE (Premium Live Event). Fans can also expect WWE to pay a tribute to the legendary Hulk Hogan who breathed his last at the age of 71. Hulk Hogan Dies: WWE Icon Whose Real Name Was Terry Gene Bollea, Passes Away at Age 71 Due to Cardiac Arrest.

Though not advertised, Cody Rhodes is also expected to be present on the show. The 'American Nightmare' launched a vicious attack on John Cena last week during their contract signing for WWE SummerSlam 2025 and forced the 17-time champion to sign along the dotted lines with the stipulation for their SummerSlam 2025 match being a 'street fight'. Plus, fans would also be expecting Damian Priest to retaliate after he was attacked by Aleister Black during his match with Carmelo Hayes last week. Fans in India can watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown on Netflix, while those in the US can do so on the USA Network. Hulk Hogan Dies: A Look at Wrestling Legend’s Achievements As He Passes Away at 71.

The Wyatt Sicks (c) vs Andrade and Rey Fenix for WWE Tag Team Championship

This match actually promises a lot of entertainment with two of the best teams on SmackDown battling it out for the top prize. The Wyatt Sicks defeated the Street Profits to win the WWE Tag Team Championships back on July 11 episode of SmackDown and now, they will have to defend the gold against one of the most charismatic and exciting teams in the division. Andrade and Rey Fenix earned the right to challenge for WWE Tag Team championships after they defeated Fraxiom, #DIY, and Motor City Machine Guns in a fatal 4-way tag team match last week to emerge as the no 1 contenders. It will be interesting to see who walks out of this match as the champions of SmackDown's tag team division.

Alexa Bliss vs Roxanne Perez

Alexa Bliss is set to lock horns with Roxanne Perez, another match that fans might look forward to. Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, will defend their championship against the team of Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair, the 'Allies of Convenience' at WWE SummerSlam 2025 and prior to that, one member of each team will be in singles action. In the July 11 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Charlotte took on Raquel Rodriguez and defeated her with the help of Alexa Bliss. And a similar trajectory of the story can be expected tonight as well, with Charlotte Flair helping Alexa Bliss this time around. Hulk Hogan Dies: ‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson Shares Video of His WrestleMania 18 Match Against Wrestling Legend, Pays Tribute to ‘Childhood Hero’ (See Post).

Randy Orton and Jelly Roll to Face Off Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul

The Randy Orton and Jelly Roll vs Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul rivalry is relatively new and has already had a match booked for WWE SummerSlam 2025. A week before they meet in New Jersey, the two teams will have a face-off. This was after Jelly Roll chokeslammed Logan Paul through a table as Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre brawled on Jimmy Kimmel Live and it will be interesting to see what these two teams have to say about each other.

