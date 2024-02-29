New Delhi, Feb 29 (PTI) Swimmers Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda, Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj registered the 'best Indian time' in the 4x200m freestyle relay on their way to a gold medal finish at the Asian Group Aquatics Championships in Philippines.

The Indian quartet clocked 7:26.64s, bettering the 7:29.04s effort by Aryan, Aneesh, Kushagra Rawat and Tanish George Mathew at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year.

Also Read | FanCode To Provide Live Streaming of Formula One Events for 2024 and 2025 Seasons in India.

Vietnam (7:29.43s) and Thailand (7:40.37s) won the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Palak Joshi clinched the gold in the girl's 200m backstroke (B) event with a swim of 2:21.55s while Nithik Nathella (2:03.76s) and Rishabh Das (2:05.73s) took home the silver and bronze medals respectively in the boy's 200m backstroke (B) event.

Also Read | Germany Secures Paris Olympics 2024 Berth by Beating Netherlands in UEFA Women's Nations League Third-Place Play-Off.

In swimming, national record timings are those achieved at the National Aquatic Championships. The times recorded in other meets are called the 'best Indian time'.

In age-group swimming meets, swimmers over the age of 18 compete in the senior or A events.

Junior swimmers, who are 16-17 years old, compete in the B events while 14 to 15-year-olds participate in the C category.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)