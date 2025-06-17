Kolkata, Jun 17 (PTI) The much-anticipated franchise-based 'Indian Archery League' is finally set to take off in October at the Yamuna Sports Complex in New Delhi with six city-based teams, Archery Association of India treasurer Joris Paulose Ummacheril confirmed on Tuesday.

Initially conceptualised in 2020, the league had to be shelved due to lack of sponsors.

However, the AAI has now secured sponsors and is currently in discussions with broadcasters, including Sony Sports and JioHotstar, to roll out the league this year.

This will be the world's first franchise league in archery and the federation is hopeful of a strong response that will go a long way in developing Indian archers, who are still chasing their maiden Olympic medal.

"Everything will be finalised by the end of this month, and we are hopeful of launching the league in the October window. We are calling it Indian Archery League but the name is not yet finalised," Jose told PTI.

Three teams -- from Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru -- have already been finalised. The remaining franchises will be decided soon. Each franchise will adopt a city, depending on ownership and league plans.

Each team will consist of eight archers -- four in recurve and four in compound -- with two men and two women in each category.

It will be mandatory for each team to include two overseas archers, Joris said.

"We've seen how the IPL has revolutionised Indian cricket, and we are confident this league will do something similar for archery,”"another AAI official said.

Kisik Lee gets SAI approval as chief coach

============================

AAI has also received clearance from the Sports Ministry to appoint legendary Korean coach Kisik Lee as India's chief national coach, ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

As reported by PTI last week, Lee's appointment has now been formally approved, and the contract -- running until the LA Games — has been sent to him for signature.

"The Sports Authority of India has accepted all his terms and conditions after the final round of interviews. He is expected to sign the contract in the next couple of days," Joris confirmed.

Lee is expected to join the Indian team after the World Championship in September and before the inaugural Archery League.

Aged 67, Lee brings a stellar coaching legacy, having guided archers to over 300 World Cup medals, including more than 150 gold, as well as three Olympic podium finishes during his tenure with the USA from 2006 to 2024.

He also coached Australia's Simon Fairweather to gold at Sydney 2000 and Tim Cuddihy to bronze at Athens 2004.

His most decorated protege is Brady Ellison, a five-time Olympic medallist and one of the sport's greatest names, thanks in large part to Lee's structured training programs and innovative techniques.

"Initially, we wanted to offer him a contract till the 2032 Olympics, but considering his age, we'll review things after Los Angeles," Joris added.

Lee is expected to work across both the elite and junior recurve programmes, further deepening India's Olympic pipeline.

Rahul Banerjee likely to travel as women's coach

==============================

Former Olympian and 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Rahul Banerjee, currently the personal coach of Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das, is likely to travel with the Indian team for the World Cup Stage 4 in Madrid (July 8–13) and the World Championships in Gwangju (September 5–12).

If confirmed, Banerjee will replace long-serving women's coach Poornima Mahato.

"As per the current policy, the coach of the top-ranked Indian archer travels with the team. Deepika topped the qualification round, so Banerjee is tipped to go," Joris said.

