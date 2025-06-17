FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: South Korean side Ulsan HD faces South African club Mamelodi Sundowns in the FIFA Club World Cup this evening. Ulsan are third in the Korean league currently with 29 points and trail leaders Jeonbuk by ten points. They will however look to switch their focus on the Club World Cup and get a positive showing. Opponents Sundowns on the other hand finished top of their domestic league in the season gone by but they are not much known on the global stage, something they would like to change in this tournament. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Diego Simeone Refuses To Blame Heat After Atletico Madrid’s Loss to PSG.

Erick Farias will be leading the forward line for Ulsan and with 9 goals already this term, the club will bet big on him to get the goals. Darijan Bojanic will be part of the central midfield, working alongside Seung-Beom and Jae-Seok. Gustav Ludwigson will try and use his pace to create chances from out wide.

Rayners and Riberio are the key players in attack for Sundowns and Ulsan will do well to stop the duo. Marcelo Allende, Teboho Mokoena, and Jayden Adams will be part of the midfield three for the South African club. TashreeqMatthews with eight goals to his name is also a potent force in the final third.

Ulsan Gyundai vs Mamelodi Sundowns, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Ulsan Gyundai vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Wednesday, June 18 Time 03:30 AM (IST) Venue Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Florida Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is Ulsan Gyundai vs Mamelodi Sundowns, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

The Ulsan Gyundai vs Mamelodi Sundowns Group F match is set to be played at the

Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Florida and it starts at 03:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Ulsan Gyundai vs Mamelodi Sundowns, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Ulsan Gyundai vs Mamelodi Sundowns live telecast on any TV channel. For Ulsan Gyundai vs Mamelodi Sundowns online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Ulsan Gyundai vs Mamelodi Sundowns FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Although there is no official live telecast viewing option available, the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 has a live streaming viewing option. DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Ulsan Gyundai vs Mamelodi Sundowns live streaming on the DAZN app and website for free. Expect Ulsan to control this game and secure a routine win here.

