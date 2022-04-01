Kolkata, Apr 1 (PTI) Held to a 2-2 draw by Sudeva Delhi in their previous outing, Real Kashmir FC will look to bounce back when they play AIFF's developmental side Indian Arrows in the I-League here on Saturday.

After a break in the last week, RoundGlass Punjab FC will resume their season with a clash against Sudeva Delhi FC at the Kalyani Stadium.

In the day's third match, TRAU FC aim to turn around their fortunes as they take on newly-promoted Rajasthan United.

Speaking ahead of his team's match against Indian Arrows, Real Kashmir head coach David Robertson said, "In the first half we were very good and we got two goals, but in the second half obviously we lost the lead."

"These things happen in football and we just have to learn from them and move on. We are now focused on the upcoming games."

Moving on to the opponents, Robertson believed that it won't be an easy match to play.

"Indian Arrows are in the second last position, but that does not mean that it will be an easy match. We know that any team can beat anyone, so instead of focusing on others, we would like to look at our team and how we can defeat them.

"We know it will be a difficult game and we know their attacking threats," he said.

Defender Ponif Vaz accompanied the coach in the pre-match press conference and talked about the team and players.

"At the moment we are in a good shape. In the next match, we have to perform well. We have got some great players and we are really close friends who understand each other on and off the pitch."

Indian Arrows suffered their fourth loss of the season on Monday, losing 0-1 against NEROCA FC. However, coach Shanmugam Venkatesh has taken a lot of positives from the previous results.

"I always see the improvements. The last game was really good and I really appreciate the way the boys played. So yes, my expectations are very high for the boys because I know they can do well."

Venkatesh is aware of the threats that Real Kashmir FC could pose.

"We know they definitely have some plans to stop us. They are a very technical team with some great passers and we know our boys have to be very careful against them."

Defender Brijesh Giri who was with the head coach is ready to face a tough challenge against Real Kashmir FC.

"Yes, definitely, we have improved a lot. We know we are improving every day but in this game, we have to be defensively very strong, stopping aerial balls, penetrating passes and we just have to play our natural games."

