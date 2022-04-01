Kolkata Knight Riders would eye a return to winning ways when they face Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League on April 1, Friday. The match would be played at the Wankhede Stadium and is set to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Shreyas Iyer's reign as KKR skipper got off to a very good start with him getting a win over defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the season's first game. But poor batting in their second match against Royal Challengers Bangalore cost them the game and despite a very inspiring bowling performance, the Knight Riders were just not able to go over the line. It is still early days in the campaign but KKR would aim to have that winning momentum back and they will come out all guns blazing against Punjab Kings. Pat Cummins Joins Kolkata Knight Riders Camp for IPL 2022

Mayank Agarwal's Punjab on the other hand, clinched a splendid five-wicket win in their first game of the season against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Batting remains their stronger department but their bowling would have a serious boost with Kagiso Rabada's inclusion.

KKR vs PBKS Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Match 8 on Star Sports TV Channels

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the KKR vs PBKS clash in select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

KKR vs PBKS Live Telecast Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Match 8 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the KKR vs PBKS match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee.

