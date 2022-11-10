Johannesburg, Nov 10 (PTI) India will feature in a women's T20I tri-series, involving hosts South Africa and the West Indies from January 19 to February 2, as part of the the three teams' preparation for the 2023 T20 World Cup, which will be hosted in the African nation.

All the matches of the tri-series will be held at the Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium in East London.

West Indies are the 2016 T20 world champions, while India finished runners-up in the 2020 edition of the women's event.

All the teams will play two T20I matches against each other in a battle for a place in the final, before they switch their focus to the World Cup, to be held from February 10 to 26 in Cape Town, Paarl and Gqeberha.

"With the eyes of the cricketing world set to converge on South Africa for the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, we are pleased to welcome India and the West Indies to our shores as head coach Hilton Moreeng and the team complete their readiness for the global showpiece in February," Cricket South Africa (CSA) Director of Cricket, Enoch Nkwe said in a statement.

"These two sides are up there with the most talented and entertaining nations in women's T20 cricket, having featured in two of the last four finals, with the West Indies lifting the trophy in 2016."

CSA chief executive Pholetsi Moseki added: "This is a very exciting time for cricket fans in South Africa. These seven T20 matches hosted at Buffalo Park in East London will provide an exciting opportunity for the public to witness the ladies in action once again, in their own backyard, as an appetizer for what's to come a month later in Cape Town, Gqeberha and Paarl.

"On behalf of Cricket South Africa, I would like to extend my gratitude to the Board of Control for Cricket in India and Cricket West Indies for their collaboration in organising the series at a critical stage of the season."

India will face South Africa in the tri-series opener on January 19, followed by matches against West Indies (January 23), South Africa (January 28) and again the Caribbean side (January 30).

The final is scheduled for February 2.

Schedule:

January 19, 2023: India vs South Africa

January 21, 2023: South Africa vs West Indies

January 23, 2023: India vs West Indies

January 25, 2023: South Africa vs West Indies

January 28, 2023: India vs South Africa

January 30, 2023: India vs West Indies

February 2, 2023: Tri-Series Final.

