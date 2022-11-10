After getting ambushed by Aston Villa away in Villa Park in the Premier League, Manchester United get a second bite of the cherry in the Carabao Cup where they will play Aston Villa again in a third-round clash on Thursday, November 11. The match will be played in the Old Trafford and is scheduled to start at 1:30 AM (Indian Standard Time). A comprehensive loss against Unai Emery’s team in the Premier League clash few days ago has dented Manchester United’s confidence and Erik Ten Hag will be aware of that when he faces Unai Emery's team. Based on current form, none of the teams are outright favourites to win this game. Unai Emery’s appointment has provided Aston Villa with some momentum while Manchester United are coming out of a heavy loss against the same opposition in Villa Park last gameweek in the Premier League. Argentina Squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup: Giovani Lo Celso Ruled Out Due to Injury

Manchester United is currently competing for the Champions League qualification spot in the Premier League and are facing tough competition. Keeping that in mind and how thick and fast the fixtures are coming their way with the FIFA World Cup break on the cards, Ten Hag will definitely like to rotate the squad and give some of his players in the bench, much needed gametime. Reserve Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, Victor Lindelof, youngsters Alejandro Garnacho, Zidane Iqbal, Facundo Pellestri are most likely to feature. Luke Shaw’s recent form meant less gametime for Tyrell Malacia who will expect some gametime in this match. For Emery and Aston Villa, they will want to push ahead in the competition as much as possible and will want o use the situational advantage they have right now after the win in Villa Park, to the maximum.

When Is Manchester United vs Aston Villa, Carabao Cup 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Manchester United vs Aston Villa match in Carabao Cup 2022-23 will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester on November 11, 2022 (Thursday). The game has a start time of 1:30 AM IST.

Where To Manchester United vs Aston Villa, Carabao Cup 2022-23, Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 have the broadcasting rights of Carabao Cup 2022-23 in India. They will live-telecast all the matches on their Colors Infinity SD and HD TV channels in English.

How To Watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa, Carabao Cup 2022-23, Football Live Streaming Online?

Voot Select app will live stream Manchester United vs Aston Villa, Carabao Cup 2022-23 on online platforms. Fans can tune into Voot Select app and JioTV platforms to catch the action live.

