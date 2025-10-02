New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Renowned Indian wrestler and MMA fighter Sangram Singh is set to make history once again as he prepares to compete in a series of international Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) bouts with the Levels Fight League (LFL), Europe's premier MMA promotion. His first fight under the LFL banner will take place on November 2 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Former Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion Sangram's participation marks a milestone for Indian combat sports, as he becomes the first Indian male athlete to compete in MMA at this level. He is also the first Indian wrestler to transition into MMA and, notably, the first professional wrestler to embrace the sport at the age of 40.

The Levels Fight League is regarded as one of the leading MMA platforms in Europe, known for its high-quality events and global fighter roster. Sangram's entry further strengthens India's presence in the international MMA landscape, inspiring a new generation of athletes to dream bigger.

Competing in the 93 kg weight category, having previously fought in the 83 kg division, Sangram continues to challenge boundaries and defy age stereotypes.

Sangram has already created waves in the international MMA circuit late last year with a spectacular debut at the Gama International Fighting Championship, where he defeated Pakistani fighter Ali Raza Nasir in just 90 seconds. That victory made him the first Indian male wrestler to secure an MMA win, and the fastest in his weight category to do so in such short duration, underlining his formidable grappling prowess and disciplined training regimen.

Speaking ahead of his LFL debut, Sangram Singh said, as quoted by the LFL press release, "For me, this is not just about a fight, it's about representing India on the global stage. At 40, I want to prove that age is just a number if you have discipline, passion, and the will to keep going. Competing in one of the best MMA leagues in the world is an honor, and I will give my best for my country and my fans."

Beyond his achievements inside the ring, Sangram Singh's life story continues to inspire millions. Born with rheumatoid arthritis, he spent nearly eight years of his early life in a wheelchair. Through sheer perseverance, rehabilitation, and discipline, he overcame these odds to emerge as a national wrestling champion and later a professional wrestler on the global stage.

His journey, from a wheelchair-bound child to an international combat sports athlete, remains a symbol of resilience, hope, and the power of the human spirit. (ANI)

