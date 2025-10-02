OUT! Another one bites the dust as the West Indies lose their fourth wicket. Mohammed Siraj gets his third wicket in the form of Alick Athanaze, who just went for a clueless drive, and ended up handing a simple catch to KL Rahul in the slip cordon. Alick Athanaze c Rahul b Siraj 12(24)
OUT! Brandon King suffered an epic brainfade moment to hand Mohammed Siraj his second wicket of the day. King left an inswinging delivery, which jagged back from the fourth-stump line, and caught the batter by surprise, who exposed his stumps completely, and could only hear the sound of timber. Brandon King b Siraj 13(15)
OUT! India gets their second wicket. Jasprit Bumrah finally gets his man, as John Campbell departs for 8. The on-field umpire deemed the batter not-out; however, a right DRS call from Team India sees West Indies lose their second batter in as many overs. John Campbell c Dhruv Jurel b Bumrah 8(19)
OUT! West Indies lose their first wicket as Tagenarine Chanderpaul departs for zero. Mohammed Siraj will be a happy man to get a wicket on a fairly loose delivery, with wicket Dhruv Jurel showcasing great skills behind the wickets to take a splendid catch. John Campbell on the flipside has looked solid making 8 off 12.
India, on the other hand, have opted for a solid bowling line, which consists of two pacers and three spinners, with Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav included in the XI. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy comes in after the IND vs ENG Lord's Test. India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
West Indies have named as many as two debutants, first spinner Khary Pierre, and second is Johann Layne, while Tagenarine Chanderpaul is making a comeback into the XI after 2024. West Indies Playing XI: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase( c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales
TOSS! West Indies have won the toss, and captain Roston Chase opts to bat first. Chase showcased no hesitation in conditions that might favour the bowlers on Day 1 in the first session.
Hello and welcome to LatestLY's live score updates of the IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 Day 1, which commences India's first home series under new captain Shubman Gill. West Indies will be captained by Roston Chase.
India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: India's first Test assignment after the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 will be a two-match home series against West Indies starting October 2. The IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 will be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where India will kick off a new era under Shubman Gill, which will see the Indian national cricket team play a Test without Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja on Indian soil after 5439 days. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Gill is coming off a successful England tour, where India managed to draw the five-Test series 2-2, and will begin their WTC 2025-027 campaign again.
Team India will see a blend of experienced and young players, with Gill as captain and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja named as his deputy. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Jasprit Bumrah make a comeback from injuries the players suffered during the England tour.
On the other hand, the West Indies, led by all-rounder Roston Chase, sees an inexperienced side take on the mighty India with as many as five first-time call-ups. The absence of Shamar Joseph and Alazarri Joseph will hamper the Windies' bowling, but will also give new players to step up and leave a mark against a top-class Test side. When is IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs West Indies Match Preview.
IND vs WI Squads
India National Cricket Team: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, N Jagadeesan (wk), Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav
West Indies National Cricket Team: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican, Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Johann Layne, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales