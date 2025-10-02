India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: India's first Test assignment after the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 will be a two-match home series against West Indies starting October 2. The IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 will be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where India will kick off a new era under Shubman Gill, which will see the Indian national cricket team play a Test without Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja on Indian soil after 5439 days. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Gill is coming off a successful England tour, where India managed to draw the five-Test series 2-2, and will begin their WTC 2025-027 campaign again.

Team India will see a blend of experienced and young players, with Gill as captain and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja named as his deputy. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Jasprit Bumrah make a comeback from injuries the players suffered during the England tour.

On the other hand, the West Indies, led by all-rounder Roston Chase, sees an inexperienced side take on the mighty India with as many as five first-time call-ups. The absence of Shamar Joseph and Alazarri Joseph will hamper the Windies' bowling, but will also give new players to step up and leave a mark against a top-class Test side. When is IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs West Indies Match Preview.

IND vs WI Squads

India National Cricket Team: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, N Jagadeesan (wk), Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav

West Indies National Cricket Team: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican, Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Johann Layne, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales