Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Bangladesh and Pakistan will open their account in the 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup when the two Asian sides clash at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Bangla Tigers have booked their place in the main event courtesy the qualifier route where they won three out of their five games played. They defeated Sri Lanka by a solitary run in their warm up game and that would have given them a lot of confidence. Pakistan on the other hand lost to South Africa while their other two warm up games could not produce any result. Australia Women Beat New Zealand Women by 89 Runs in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match 2; Sophie Devine’s Century Goes in Vain As Defending Champion Registers Dominating Victory

Nigar Sultana is Bangladesh’s best bet with the bat as her ability to hold the innings together makes her special. Sharmin Akhter coming in at no 3 has got some starts in recent times but need to convert it into a big score. Fargana Hoque and Rubya Haider will open the innings for the Bangla Tigers. Nahida Akhter and Marufa Akter will be key wicket takers for the team.

Pakistan will likely go with the same playing eleven that featured against South Africa. Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, and Sidra Ameen will make up the top three for the team with Sidra Nawaz and Aliya Riaz completing their batting unit. They are all capable batters but there is always room for improvement when it comes to consistency and scoring big. Bowling can be a challenge for the team with not many genuine wicket takers in the side.

BAN-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Details

Match BAN-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Date Thursday, October 2 Time 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Live Streaming and Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast) and JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is BAN-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The Bangladesh Women's National Cricket Team will lock horns against the Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team in the third match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Thursday, October 02. R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the BAN-W vs PAK-W match, which is slated to start at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Opening Ceremony: Shreya Ghoshal Pays Emotional Tribute to Zubeen Garg With ‘Mayabini’, Papon Joins in Remembering Late Assamese Music Icon (Watch Videos).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of BAN-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match On TV?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the BAN-W vs PAK-W live telecast of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of BAN-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match?

Star Sports' official OTT platform JioHotstar will provide the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the BAN-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Bangladesh will feel confident of a good showing in this game and they could come away with a victory here.

