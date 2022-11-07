New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has invited applications from eight sportspersons of outstanding merit, to be a part of the Electoral College ahead of the December 10 elections.

The invitation has been put out ahead of the Special General Meeting, scheduled on November 10, as per a press release from IOA.

Also Read | Barcelona Transfer News: Youssoufa Moukoko Trageted By Catalan Giants.

The eight athletes - six male and two female - will have a vote each in the election to the Executive Council. The sportspersons of outstanding merit cannot be below 18 years of age and be over 70 years of age. The athletes should have retired from active sports and also not have participated in any competitive sports event for at least one year prior to the date of application.

Among the laurels, the athletes should also have at least a medal from the Olympics, Commonwealth Games or Asian Games.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

A new draft constitution has been approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which is set to be adopted by the IOA at its Special General Meeting. Among many provisions, an amendment has been made to have an Athletes Commission, having 2 representatives - a male and a female - in the Executive Council.

The Supreme Court of India has set December 10 as the Election Day. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)