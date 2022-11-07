Barcelona spent bug in the summer transfer window but are looking to strengthen their squad even further. The club are looking to bring in another centre-forward and have identified Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko as one of their top priorities. The 17-year-old is enjoying a stellar campaign with the German outfit this term. Barcelona Transfer News: Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba Among Players Set To Leave Club in January.

According to a report from Diario Sport, Barcelona are working to sign Youssoufa Moukoko for Borussia Dortmund. It is understood that the club has already made efforts to put them in a position to land the 17-year-old but will face competition from the likes of Juventus, Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Youssoufa Moukoko is having a brilliant campaign with Borussia Dortmund and has been creating many records. In addition, the player will be out of contract with the German club in 2023 and will become a free agent in the summer.

Barcelona's plan is to sign the striker as a future replacement for Robert Lewandowski. The Polan international joined the Catalans in the summer for €45 million. The 34-year-old has continued his goal-scoring form for his new team but given his age, the Blaugrana outfit are already thing about the future.

Youssoufa Moukoko has enjoyed regular minutes at Borussia Dortmund since the exit of Erling Haaland. The German youth international has contributed six goals and four assists in 12 Bundesliga appearances this term.

This is only his second full season as a professional and the 17-year-old has already become the youngest player to reach 10 goals for a club in Bundesliga history. He is also the youngest player to debut in the German top-tier football league.

