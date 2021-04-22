Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 (ANI): After suffering an 18-run loss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Wankhede Stadium, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan hailed his side for a spirited fightback and he also lauded Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell for putting together a great partnership.

At one stage, KKR was left reeling at 31/5 but Andre Russell and Pat Cummins played knocks of 54 and 66 to keep Eoin Morgan's side in the hunt, but CSK managed to hold their nerve to register a thrilling victory. No one from KKR's top-order managed to stay at the crease for a long time as Deepak Chahar scalped four wickets. In the end, the target proved too much for Morgan's side to chase.

"I was not bothered about the net run-rate. When you are at 31/5, you are worried about the result and you are trying to find a solution to put yourself in a winning position. I think Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell did that. That partnership really did turn momentum and fortune our way considering the really bad start we had. The partnership did flip things in our favour. Throughout the whole innings, we were up with where CSK were. Having made those five mistakes did cost us, we have to be proud of getting so close, particularly Pat Cummins towards the end playing beautifully," said Morgan while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference.

Talking about the depth in KKR batting lineup, Morgan said: "I think the only things that matters in T20 innings is that there are 120 balls to make an influence in the game. And today reflects that, with a very deep batting lineup, that is our strength and today we saw that."

Earlier, CSK hammered KKR bowlers all around the park to register a score of 220/3 in the allotted twenty overs. Faf du Plessis remained unbeaten on 95 while Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 64 runs off just 42 balls. Skipper MS Dhoni also scored 17 runs off eight balls while Jadeja dispatched his first and only ball of the innings for a six.

"It is different circumstances in different conditions. Chennai was a different challenge where the bowling was really good barring our last game we had there. Today, after looking at how both sides batted here at Wankhede, I think our bowlers did a resonable job," said Morgan.

While talking about his own form in the ongoing IPL, Morgan said: "Everything is about process, how I am going about things right now is extremely positive. I have been here for a long time now, I have been practicing well, it is just a matter of time where something comes together." (ANI)

