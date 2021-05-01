New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise SunRisers Hyderabad on Saturday announced that Kane Williamson will be taking over from David Warner as the captain of the side for the remainder of the 2021 season.

SunRisers Hyderabad is currently at the bottom of the table with just 2 points from six games.

The franchise has also hinted that there would be a change in the playing XI for their next game and there would be definitely a change in the overseas set of players and it may be hinting at Warner sitting out the match against Rajasthan Royals.

"SunRisers Hyderabad would like to announce that Kane Williamson will be taking over the captaincy for tomorrow's match and for the remainder of IPL 2021. The team management has also made the decision that they will be changing their overseas combination for tomorrow's match against Rajasthan Royals," SRH said in an official statement.

"This decision has not come lightly as the management respects the enormous impact David Warner has had for the franchise over a number of years. As we face the remainder of the season we are sure David will continue to help us strive for success both on and off the field," it added.

SRH will next take on Rajasthan Royals on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The side had last suffered a seven-wicket loss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL. (ANI)

