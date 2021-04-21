Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 21 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner on Wednesday revealed that the side asked Abhishek Sharma to work on his bowling during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Khaleel Ahmed (3/21) and Abhishek (2/24) stole the show as SRH restricted Punjab Kings to a paltry 120 in 19.4 overs. In response, SRH (121/1) chased down the target with eight balls to spare thanks to a fine batting performance by Jonny Bairstow that left Punjab Kings gasping for breath.

"He (Abhishek Sharma) is a young guy coming through and he's exciting. We asked him to work on his bowling a lot more during the season this year and he did that," Warner told host broadcaster Star Sports.

"We have got one more game here. No surprises with this wicket, we got to bowl well. It's all about starting fresh again and take the wicket out of it," he added.

Taking over from Khaleel and Abhishek's clinical display with the ball, SRH opener Jonny Bairstow smashed a gutsy fifty to steer the Warner-led side to a comfortable nine-wicket win over Punjab Kings.

"Very pleasing. Our bowlers did a fantastic job and reduced them to a low score. They executed well and we won batting second. (On his dismissal) It was probably a mixture of both (mistiming and fatigue), I should have tried to hit it in the grandstand but that happens in cricket," said Warner.

Warner and Bairstow (63*) started off the chase in comprehensive fashion, taking SRH to 50 in style in six overs. In the next four overs, Warner slowed down a bit but Bairstow continued his onslaught and smashed timely boundaries.

While Warner did try to up the ante, Fabian Allen removed the SRH skipper in the 11th over to give Punjab Kings a glimmer of hope.

But Bairstow and Kane Williamson didn't allow Punjab Kings to capitalise as the duo stitched a 48-run partnership to take SRH over the line quite comfortably in the 19th over.

"The game plan of having him (Williamson) there is obviously to anchor the game and he rotates strike so well. Against spin, he gets forward and gets back, he just knows his role and game plan. It's handy having him in the middle. I am really pleased we got across the line," said Warner.

SRH will next lock horns with Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. (ANI)

